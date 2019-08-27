Four things to know about the latest Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati

Bengaluru, Aug 27: The 16-year-old Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has set the football world abuzz after appearing in Sunday's 5-2 win against Real Betis.
The academy sensation replaced Carles Perez in the 78th minute of Barca's win at the Nou Camp. With Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez all sidelined through injury, just like Perez he was given a shot at the game.
The Guinea-Bissau-born forward almost capped his debut with a goal, dragging a shot wide on 86 minutes and his impressive performance has made him talk of the town.
Here are four things you need to know about him:
1) Barcelona's second youngest La Liga player ever
The 16-year-old attacker became Barcelona's second-youngest La Liga player ever in Sunday's game against Real Betis. At 16 years, nine months and 25 days he just felt 20 days short of breaking the record which was secured by Vicente Martínez Alama 78 years ago. He also is the third-youngest player to appear in a Catalan shirt in all competition. Barca's youngest debutant is Albert Almasque who played for the first team in the Macaya Cup in 1902 aged 13 years, 11 months and six days.
2) Rejected Real Madrid
Ansu joined the academy as a 10-year-old from Sevilla however at that moment he also got an offer from arch-rivals Real Madrid. But the youngster as per his father pushed for the Barcelona move only.
3) A target for Newcastle, Dortmund and Manchester United
The player and his father reportedly were not happy with the attacker's progression in Spain and with his contract set to end this summer, he reportedly was approached by several top sides including Newcastle, Manchester United as well as Dortmund. The main moto of the duo was to get into the Barca B side and after he was assured of a role in the reserve side, they reportedly agreed on a new professional deal which runs until 2022 and contains a 100 million euro release clause.
4) His brothers too are in Barcelona academy
The 16-year-old is not the only one talented in the family or associated with the Catalan side's academy. Both his brothers are also on Barca's books. Brahima, 21, is on loan at Calahorra from the Camp Nou while his younger brother plays in the same La Masia youth team as Thiago Messi, son of Lionel.