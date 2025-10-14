Football France's Didier Deschamps Critiques Defensive Lapse After 2-2 Draw With Iceland Didier Deschamps expressed frustration over France's defensive errors in a 2-2 draw against Iceland. Despite dominating the match, lapses in concentration cost them crucial points in World Cup qualifying. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

France's national team coach, Didier Deschamps, expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's defensive performance after a 2-2 draw against Iceland in World Cup qualifying. Despite taking the lead through goals from Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta, France conceded an equaliser shortly after, ending their perfect start to the qualifiers. Deschamps emphasised the need for improvement in maintaining leads.

Deschamps voiced his frustration, saying, "We were leading 2-1. What makes me angry is the way we conceded the second goal." He highlighted that France was poorly positioned and too high up the pitch when they allowed Iceland to score again. This lapse cost them a win they seemed poised to secure.

Despite the setback, France remains unbeaten in their last seven matches where they conceded first, winning three and drawing four. They continue to lead Group D in World Cup qualifying. However, Deschamps insists on better defensive discipline to secure victories in future matches.

In Reykjavik, France dominated possession and created numerous chances. They registered 20 shots with nine on target, resulting in an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.8. Conversely, Iceland managed only four attempts worth 1.2 xG but capitalised on both shots on target.

Christopher Nkunku also expressed disappointment over France's momentary lapse in concentration during the match. He stated, "We had a moment of inattention, and once again we paid for it in cash." Nkunku stressed the importance of maintaining focus after scoring and vowed that the team would address this issue before their next international fixtures.

The draw against Iceland highlights areas for improvement despite France's strong overall performance. Maintaining concentration and defensive solidity will be key as they aim to continue their successful World Cup qualifying campaign.