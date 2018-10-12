Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

France 2 Iceland 2: Mbappe inspires late comeback to spare world champions' blushes

By
mbappe-cropped
Kylian Mbappe

Paris, Oct 12: Kylian Mbappe spared France's blushes as he inspired the world champions to come from 2-0 down to rescue a late 2-2 draw at home to Iceland on Thursday.

Didier Deschamps' men were not at the races for long periods and appeared destined for a deserved defeat, but up stepped Mbappe – a second-half substitute – to ensure they did not suffer a first loss since March.

France showed off their World Cup trophy in Guingamp this week, but Iceland showed no signs of intimidation and took the lead after half an hour through Birkir Bjarnason.

Things got even worse after half-time when Kari Arnason beat Hugo Lloris to make it 2-0, but Mbappe forced a Holmar Eyjolfsson own goal in the 86th minute and then netted a penalty four minutes later to seal a dramatic draw.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue