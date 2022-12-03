France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

France’s
bid
to
become
the
first
nation
to
defend
the
World
Cup
faces
a
stern
test
when
they
square
off
against
Poland
in
the
round
of
16.
Didier
Deschamps' team
looked
strong
in
the
group
stage
with
two
comprehensive
wins
and
remains
one
of
the
favourites
against
Poland.
They face a Polish side that only managed goals in just one of its three group games, with their two strikes both coming against Saudi Arabia. Poland are in the knockout round for the first time since 1986 and it will be interesting to see how they come up against the defending champions.
Here is a look at all you need to know about France vs Poland:
Date: 4th December 2022
Time: 8:30 PM (IST)
Venue:
Al
Thumama
Stadium
TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD
Live
streaming:
JioCinema
(App
&
Website)
France vs Poland Key Players to Watch:
France: Although Mbappe has been the top scorer of the side, Griezmann has been the heart of every attack. The Atletico Madrid attacker has created more than 10 chances in this edition and his involvement would be pivotal in this tie.
Poland: For Poland, everything could depend upon how their attackers perform on that very day. The partnership between Milik and Lewandowski is yet to flourish in this tournament and they need to be at their best in the next game.
France vs Poland Dream11 Prediction:
Poland have some of the best players in the world in their squad and if France do not perform at a high level here, they could be up for a shock. On paper, France are favourites however this could also turn out to be a close contest.
France vs Poland Possible Line Ups:
France Starting XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Poland Starting XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Matty Cash; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski
France vs Poland My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny
Defenders - Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Bartosz Bereszynski
Midfielders - Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann
Strikers - Kylian Mbappe (Vice-Captain), Robert Lewandowski (Captain), Olivier Giroud