Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ribery welcomed by thousands of Fiorentina fans

By
Franck Ribery FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga 09022019
Thousands of Fiorentina fans welcomed Franck Ribery to the club at his official presentation.

Firenze, August 24: Franck Ribery received a hero's welcome at his Fiorentina presentation.

The former France winger has joined La Viola on a reported two-year deal after ending a trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich.

Ribery is not expected to be involved when Fiorentina kick off the new Serie A season at home to Napoli on Saturday.

"I am not ready to start, but I am happy that I got to train with the squad today, which is very different to training by yourself," he added.

"I need a week or two to be ready to play, but if the coach tells me that I'm needed, I will step up."

But thousands of the club's supporters gave Ribery a hint of the backing he can expect to receive.

Ribery walked out on to the Stadio Artemio Franchi field to 'Eye of the Tiger' before performing the usual array of kick-ups for the crowd.

The 36-year-old is the headline arrival for Vincenzo Montella's side, who finished 16th in Serie A last term.

And Ribery, who plans to follow in the footsteps of Serie A veterans such as Francesco Totti, is aiming to lead Fiorentina back into the Champions League.

"We have had a very long negotiation, but I am very happy to be here in Florence," said the 36-year-old.

"I saw great motivation and great confidence in me from the management, and that is why I am here. Naturally, my wife also helped in the choice, because my family is very important.

"I am very motivated, I always want to play. I have a two-year contract and I want to be decisive and help the young players. I want to give something new to this club, I want to bring Fiorentina into the top three of the table.

"I came here to help my team, which is Fiorentina. I am not here to be a rival to Ronaldo. Serie A is a great tournament with many excellent players. Inter bought well on the market, as did Juventus.

"The thing I appreciate the most is that people here love and live for football. It's a wonderful experience and I want to enjoy myself on the field.

"Football is my life. It's the reason I wanted to remain in Europe and I was fortunate to find Fiorentina. I hope to continue playing until the age of 40, just like Francesco Totti."

More FRANCK RIBERY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 203/6 (68.5) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue