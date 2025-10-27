BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

Football Thomas Frank Declares Tottenham Hotspur Not Title Contenders Despite Strong Premier League Start Tottenham Hotspur's impressive start in the Premier League sees them third after a 3-0 win at Everton. Manager Thomas Frank insists they are not title contenders yet. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Tottenham Hotspur's recent 3-0 triumph over Everton has elevated them to third in the Premier League standings after nine matches. Despite this success, manager Thomas Frank maintains that his team is not in contention for the title this season. Micky van de Ven scored twice, and Pape Matar Sarr added a late goal, marking Tottenham as the first team to defeat Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium this season.

The north London club's strong start is largely due to their impressive away performances. They remain unbeaten on the road, having secured four wins and one draw. Currently, Tottenham is just one point behind Bournemouth in second place and five points adrift of league leaders Arsenal. This promising beginning reflects well on Frank, who took charge of the team during the summer.

Reflecting on their recent victory, Frank expressed satisfaction with several aspects of his team's performance. "We are in the beginning of building something," he stated. "I am very happy with a lot of things—defensive side of it, mentality, set pieces." However, he acknowledged areas needing improvement, particularly in offensive play to achieve more fluidity.

Frank emphasised the importance of maintaining consistent performance throughout the season. He noted the challenge of sustaining high-level play after consecutive away games in the Champions League but welcomed this challenge as part of their growth journey. "But to continue performing day in, day out is a challenge which we embrace and want to do," he added.

When questioned about Tottenham's potential as title contenders, Frank was cautious. "No," he replied candidly. "I think there’s probably a few teams that are ahead of us." He stressed focusing on immediate goals rather than long-term aspirations by saying, "I’m only thinking of one day, one game at a time."

Looking ahead, Tottenham faces Newcastle United in an EFL Cup fourth-round match on Wednesday before hosting Chelsea for a Premier League London derby on Saturday. These fixtures present further opportunities for Spurs to demonstrate their capabilities against strong opposition.

This season has seen Tottenham make significant strides under Frank's leadership. While they may not be eyeing the title just yet, their current form suggests they are building a solid foundation for future success. As they continue to develop their style and strategy, each match offers valuable lessons and opportunities for growth.