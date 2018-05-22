Frank Lampard on Ipswich Town's candidate shortlist

Bengaluru, May 22: Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard is a candidate for the vacant Ipswich job, according to reports in England. The Championship side are right now without a manager since the departure of Mick McCarthy who walked out of Portman Road in April.
The former England and Chelsea midfielder is one of over 100 applicants vying for the gig with the East Anglian outfit looking to name their new boss this month as per reports of Sky Sports.
Lampard, who has made no secret of his desire to become a manager was linked with the Oxford job earlier this year. The 37-year-old has already been interviewed twice by Ipswich owner Marcus Evans, which suggests he is one of the front-runners.
Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst is also on the shortlist of candidates but still has a League One play-off final against Rotherham to contest at Wembley.
St Mirren manager Jack Ross is also in the mix for the role at Portman Road. The 41-year-old recently confirmed that talks had commenced between his current club and Ipswich regarding his future.
He told Sky Sports News: "I think there has been communication between the clubs, but at the moment I don't know anything more than that.
"At the moment my work and my focus is very much on trying to build a squad that will be progressive here and until that changes it will remain the case.
"This club has been great for me because it has offered me that chance to prove myself in the last 18 months and I want to try and get better. For as long as I'm here, hopefully, that will be the case."
Lampard hung up his boots in 2017 after a glorious career in which he represented West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City, New York City and of course the English national team.
The 39-year-old is right now working as a TV pundit with BT Sport and wants to try his luck as a manager just like his colleague and close friend Steven Gerrard who has joined Rangers as their manager.
The former Three Lions stalwart, who has also impressed this season in a TV punditry role, said recently: “I’m doing my coaching badges at the moment. I’ve spent a lot of time at Chelsea this year, gaining hours of experience.
“I’ve already managed to get my A Licence in coaching. So yes, with the right opportunity and right timing for me, I’d really take a very close look at it.”
