Football Thomas Frank Expresses Excitement Over Harry Kane's Possible Return To Tottenham Hotspur Thomas Frank is thrilled about the possibility of Harry Kane returning to Tottenham. Despite Kane's success at Bayern Munich, speculation continues regarding his future. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 14:45 [IST]

Thomas Frank expressed his enthusiasm about the possibility of Harry Kane returning to Tottenham. Kane, who left for Bayern Munich in 2023, has excelled in the Bundesliga. The 32-year-old is nearing a milestone, just two goals shy of scoring 100 for Bayern. If he achieves this against Werder Bremen, he will set a new record by reaching it in only 104 games.

Despite having time left on his contract with Bayern, rumours suggest a £54 million buy-out clause becomes active in January. This has sparked speculation about Kane potentially returning to Spurs next year. Frank, however, believes it's unlikely at this moment but would be thrilled if it happened.

"There are a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself who would like to see Kane back," Frank stated before Spurs' EFL Cup match against Doncaster Rovers. "Personally, I don't think he will do it right now, if I'm honest. He'll probably stay at Bayern and continue performing well."

Kane has been outstanding since joining Bayern, leading the Bundesliga scoring charts in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. He became the first player to achieve this feat in their initial two seasons. This season alone, he has netted 16 goals across all competitions.

This tally includes two hat-tricks and is at least six more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. His performance has been nothing short of exceptional.

Frank's Perspective on Kane's Journey

Frank acknowledged Kane's success and hinted at understanding his journey: "He was the top scorer last year. He won the title and he's doing fantastic now. I don't know what he's thinking." Frank added that as someone who enjoys exploring new places himself, he understands why Kane might want to enjoy his time at Bayern longer.

While Frank welcomes the idea of Kane rejoining Tottenham, he respects Kane’s current achievements and decisions. The football world watches closely as speculation continues about where Kane’s future lies.