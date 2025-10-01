Chris Wilder Sent Off After Kicking Ball At Fan In Sheffield United's 2-1 Loss To Southampton

Football Frank Commends Spurs' Resilience Following Dramatic Comeback Draw Against Bodo/Glimt Thomas Frank praised Tottenham Hotspur's character after they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. He acknowledged the team's resilience while noting areas for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 4:37 [IST]

Thomas Frank commended Tottenham Hotspur's resilience after they clawed back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. Bodo seemed poised for their first-ever win in the competition, with Jens Petter Hauge scoring twice in the second half. However, Spurs managed to equalise late in the game.

Hauge opened the scoring with a remarkable strike at 53 minutes, and shortly after, Rodrigo Bentancur had a goal disallowed due to a foul during its build-up. Hauge then doubled Bodo's lead in the 66th minute. Just two minutes later, Micky Van de Ven reignited Spurs' hopes with a powerful header.

The match reached its climax when Jostein Gundersen scored an own goal in the 89th minute under pressure from Richarlison, turning Archie Gray's low cross into his own net. This dramatic equaliser secured a point for Spurs and showcased their fighting spirit.

Reflecting on the game, Frank acknowledged his team's determination but also noted areas for improvement after a lacklustre first half. "I think there was definitely big character to fight back," Frank told TNT Sports. "I think that's hugely important in any team that they have that and keep running, keep fighting, keep doing the right thing."

This comeback marked the third time Spurs avoided defeat from two goals down away from home in the Champions League. They previously drew 2-2 with Juventus in February 2018 and achieved a memorable 3-2 victory against Ajax in May 2019 en route to that year's final.

Frank expressed satisfaction with his team's grit but also praised Bodo's performance. "We showed great character to come back into the game, which I'm very, very pleased with. But big praise to Bodo. I think until 2-0, they were the best team today," he said.

Areas for Improvement

Despite their spirited comeback, Frank emphasised that improvements are needed. He noted that more could have been done in the first half regarding high-pressure situations and ball retention. "Of course I hope we could have done a little bit more first half," he added.

The manager highlighted the need for better touches, decisions, and passes during crucial moments of play. He believes maintaining structure and bravery on the ball is essential for future success.