Football Frank Discusses Xavi Simons Facing Similar Adaptation Challenges As Florian Wirtz In Premier League Thomas Frank comments on Xavi Simons' struggles adapting to the Premier League, likening them to those of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool. Both players are yet to score since their high-profile transfers. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Thomas Frank, the manager of Tottenham, has drawn parallels between Xavi Simons and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz as they both navigate their new roles in the Premier League. Both players transitioned from the Bundesliga during the summer, with Simons joining Spurs from RB Leipzig for £51 million and Wirtz moving to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million. Despite their high-profile transfers, neither has scored for their respective clubs yet.

Simons managed to provide an assist during his debut against West Ham but is still seeking his first goal for Tottenham. He aims to achieve this milestone when they face Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday. Frank remains optimistic about Simons' progress, stating that he is on the right track despite the challenges of adapting to a new environment.

Frank addressed these challenges during a pre-match press conference. He acknowledged that both Simons and Wirtz are adjusting to new surroundings, including a different country, club, and city. "I think that's a very good question, and also a very good comparison with Wirtz, who is also a very good player, just like Xavi," Frank said. "He is a very good player coming into a couple of things—a new country, new club, new city."

The manager emphasised that settling in takes time and patience. He noted that while players are judged on each game, it's essential to consider their development over time rather than just immediate results. This perspective allows for a more comprehensive evaluation of their performance.

Wirtz will also participate in Champions League action against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Although he hasn't contributed any goals or assists for Arne Slot's team yet, he has created 21 chances across all competitions this season. In contrast, Simons has generated only seven opportunities so far.

Despite these statistics, Frank believes both players possess significant potential and will eventually find their footing in English football. The focus remains on long-term growth rather than short-term outcomes.

The upcoming matches in the Champions League present opportunities for both Simons and Wirtz to make impactful contributions. As they continue to adapt to their new teams and environments, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how they progress throughout the season.