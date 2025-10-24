Football Frank's Away-Day Specialists Aim To End Everton's Unbeaten Start At Hill Dickinson Stadium Everton welcomes Tottenham to Hill Dickinson Stadium for a key Premier League match. Both teams seek European qualification, with Everton unbeaten at home this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 14:47 [IST]

Everton will face Tottenham at Hill Dickinson Stadium this Sunday in the final Premier League match of the ninth round. Both teams are looking to bounce back after defeats following the October international break. Everton's recent 2-0 loss to Manchester City ended their winning streak, while Tottenham couldn't capitalise on an early lead against Aston Villa, losing 2-1.

Tottenham have been strong away from home this season, remaining unbeaten in their league travels with three wins and a draw. They have secured 71% of their points on the road. However, they haven't won at Everton in their last six visits, including a 3-2 loss last season at Goodison Park.

Everton have adapted well to their new home ground after leaving Goodison Park. They started with a win against Brighton and followed it up with draws against Aston Villa and West Ham. A late winner from Jack Grealish secured another victory against Crystal Palace, showing progress under David Moyes.

The Toffees have been solid at home, losing only once in their last 13 league matches there. This season, they remain unbeaten at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Their record on Sundays is impressive too, having won all five Premier League games played on that day under Moyes' current tenure.

Tottenham's recent goalless draw with Monaco in the Champions League highlighted some attacking concerns for manager Thomas Frank. Despite creating chances, Spurs failed to score more than two goals in their last four league matches since a 3-0 win over West Ham.

Key Players to Watch

Iliman Ndiaye has been crucial for Everton's creativity in attack. With Jack Grealish unavailable due to loan restrictions, Ndiaye shone against Manchester City by creating opportunities and challenging their defence consistently. His dribbling stats are among the best in the league this season.

For Tottenham, Joao Palhinha stands out as a key defensive figure. He leads the Premier League in tackles this season and was instrumental in securing a point against Monaco. His performance against Aston Villa also showcased his tackling prowess.

Spurs' Scoring Struggles

Tottenham have struggled when scoring first; they've lost eight matches after taking the lead since the start of the 2024-25 season. This issue is compounded by dropping points from winning positions, ranking them among the top teams for such occurrences.

Everton's defence has improved under Moyes but still needs work. They've gone five games without a clean sheet but haven't conceded more than twice per match since December last year. Jarrad Branthwaite's injury setback adds to their defensive challenges.

Statistical Insights

The Opta supercomputer predicts a narrow advantage for Everton with a 41.5% chance of winning compared to Spurs' 31.9%. The likelihood of a draw stands at 26.7%, reflecting past encounters between these teams which often end evenly matched.

Richarlison will be eager to score against his former club Everton again; he has netted five times in seven appearances against them. Mohammed Kudus also poses a threat with his playmaking abilities, leading the league in assists alongside Grealish.

As both teams aim for European qualification spots next season, this match serves as an early test of their capabilities and ambitions within the Premier League landscape this year.