Football

Shakhtar chief reveals how United beat City to sign Fred

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Fred
Manchester City were linked with Fred over a potential move in last January

Kolkata, June 12: Manchester United made their first signing this season when they roped in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Fred.

United announced last week that a deal has been agreed between Fred and club for an around £52.5m.

And now Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has revealed how Jose Mourinho beat the likes of rival Manchester City to land the 25-year-old.

City were linked with Fred over a potential move in last January as it was then believed that both the parties were almost on the verge of signing the deal. But the move failed as the midfielder suffered an injury.

Palkin lifted the lid on how much Mourinho wanted Fred.

"We conducted the negotiations with the representatives of Man United for over two months.

“Since April, their scout had been constantly present at all our home games in Kharkiv.

“Jose Mourinho wanted to see Fred at Man United.

“The negotiations were interesting, and, as I said earlier, we are fully satisfied with the agreement terms.

“Fred has been at Shakhtar since 2013, he has grown seriously as a football player, deserving to continue his performance in a stronger league.

“I'm sure he will progress and improve his level. I wish him every success in the Premier League.

"It's nice that our former players - Willian, Fernandinho, Mkhitaryan, and Fred – will be playing in England for the top clubs competing for the top spot.”

Fred is currently with the Brazil national team for the World Cup in Russia and suffered an injury scare and was forced out of the training after a tackle by compatriot Casemiro affected his right ankle.

As a result, Fred had to sit out of their friendly against Austria. But the Brazil boss now has assured their fans that the Brazilian is completely fine.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Scotland won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue