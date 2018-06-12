Shakhtar chief reveals how United beat City to sign Fred

Kolkata, June 12: Manchester United made their first signing this season when they roped in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Fred.
United announced last week that a deal has been agreed between Fred and club for an around £52.5m.
And now Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin has revealed how Jose Mourinho beat the likes of rival Manchester City to land the 25-year-old.
City were linked with Fred over a potential move in last January as it was then believed that both the parties were almost on the verge of signing the deal. But the move failed as the midfielder suffered an injury.
Palkin lifted the lid on how much Mourinho wanted Fred.
"We conducted the negotiations with the representatives of Man United for over two months.
“Since April, their scout had been constantly present at all our home games in Kharkiv.
“Jose Mourinho wanted to see Fred at Man United.
“The negotiations were interesting, and, as I said earlier, we are fully satisfied with the agreement terms.
“Fred has been at Shakhtar since 2013, he has grown seriously as a football player, deserving to continue his performance in a stronger league.
“I'm sure he will progress and improve his level. I wish him every success in the Premier League.
"It's nice that our former players - Willian, Fernandinho, Mkhitaryan, and Fred – will be playing in England for the top clubs competing for the top spot.”
Fred is currently with the Brazil national team for the World Cup in Russia and suffered an injury scare and was forced out of the training after a tackle by compatriot Casemiro affected his right ankle.
As a result, Fred had to sit out of their friendly against Austria. But the Brazil boss now has assured their fans that the Brazilian is completely fine.
