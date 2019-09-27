Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Freestyle skills? Neo worries! Ibrahimovic sets Pogba, Djokovic 'Matrix challenge'

By Dom Farrell
Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic - cropped
LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted some typically Hollywood skills on social media and wants to see the same from Paul Pogba.

London, September 27: No stranger to casting himself as 'The One' throughout a flamboyant and headline-grabbing career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made himself the star in his own 'Matrix challenge'.

The former Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United favourite joined LA Galaxy last year and pulled another Hollywood move in a video posted to his official Twitter account.

Ibrahimovic flicked up a football and balanced it on his chest, before leaning back and completing some flourishing revolutions of his arms – the use of slow-motion in the clip mimicking the style of the celebrated action sequences in sci-fi action blockbuster The Matrix.

And the 37-year-old wants to see other sporting superstars get in on the act.

When they reloaded their social media streams, Ibrahimovic's team-mate Paul Pogba, tennis great Novak Djokovic and UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov – a quite formidable trinity – will have spotted they were tagged in the ex-Sweden striker's tweet.

Will Pogba, Djokovic and Nurmagomedov show people what Ibrahimovic wants them to see? This is a world where anything is possible.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue