Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Zirkzee and Gnabry leave it late to steal nervy win

By Peter Hanson
Bayer Munichs Joshua Zirkzee scored in the 91st minute
Bayer Munich's Joshua Zirkzee scored in the 91st minute

Frieburg, December 19: Joshua Zirkzee marked his first Bundesliga appearance with a late goal while Serge Gnabry also scored in injury time as Bayern Munich stole a scarcely deserved 3-1 win at Freiburg.

Robert Lewandowski, fresh from a brace in a 6-1 hammering of Werder Bremen, netted a 19th league goal of the campaign to put Bayern ahead at Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Freiburg, having kept it to one during that early storm, levelled through Vincenzo Grifo's excellent equaliser, and the enterprising hosts had plenty of chances to earn the three points.

1
1069726

But teenage substitute Zirkzee kept a cool head in the 91st minute to steer past Mark Flekken, and Gnabry added undeserved gloss as Bayern moved third and four points off the top of the Bundesliga.

Manuel Gulde made a sublime goal-line clearance from Philippe Coutinho's clever dink and Thomas Muller wastefully fired against the post as Bayern made a rip-roaring start.

The champions hit the front after 16 minutes when Lewandowski met Alphonso Davies' low left-wing centre on the slide from eight yards.

Only Flekken's fingertips denied Lewandowski a second, while Manuel Neuer's fine reactions kept out Lucas Holer's strike from the centre of the box and Grifo volleyed another great chance over as Freiburg bared their teeth.

And after Gnabry and Thomas Muller fired over early in the second half, Grifo equalised just before the hour when he expertly steered Janik Haberer's cross home on the volley.

With the wind in their sails, Freiburg twice nearly went ahead. First, Nils Petersen failed to make clean contact with Grifo's dangerous ball, before Nicholas Hofler fired wide of the right post.

Another stretching save from Flekken denied Ivan Perisic, but Freiburg again almost led when substitute Brandon Borrello curled wide of the right post.

Gnabry had a goal ruled out when it was judged Lewandowski, who was going for the same ball, was offside, but Bayern pinched the win a minute into injury time.

Gnabry floated a pass into the area for Zirkzee – whose senior debut came in the Champions League against Tottenham last week – to prod past Flekken.

Germany winger Gnabry then fired home on the rebound in the 95th minute after Flekken saved his initial effort.

What does it mean? Bayern forwards papering over defensive cracks

Every win counts the same no matter how they arrive and three victories on the spin is an ominous warning from Bayern before the mid-season break. Indeed, no team in Europe's 'top five' leagues have more goals since Hansi Flick took over on a temporary basis. But at the other end, the absences of Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule are still being felt. Bayern were too easy to get at and were massively fortunate to win here.

Gnabry rewarded for never-say-die attitude

Gnabry was a typically dangerous weapon for Bayern, even as Grifo and company caused havoc at the other end. Not everyone in a Bayern shirt could truly say they deserved to be on the on the winning side, but the former Arsenal forward can - a late assist and goal reward for his endeavours.

Evening of struggle for Davies

Davies did brilliantly to tee up Lewandowski for Bayern's first goal but the majority of the visitors' issues came from Freiburg's right-hand side. The Canada international has by-and-large filled in pretty well at left-back, with David Alaba having to cover the centre, yet he was caught out too often on this occasion.

What's next?

Bayern will call a wrap on 2019 with a home fixture against Wolfsburg on Saturday (December 21), the same day Freiburg visit Schalke.

More BUNDESLIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue