Man United vs Burnley Live Streaming: Where to Watch Man United Premier League match on TV and Online?

Football Marco Silva Criticises Unbelievable VAR Decisions Following Fulham's Defeat To Chelsea Fulham manager Marco Silva voiced his frustration over controversial VAR decisions that affected his team's performance in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. He highlighted the impact of these calls on the match and called for clearer guidelines. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Fulham manager Marco Silva expressed his frustration over the VAR decisions during their 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Joao Pedro scored a header, and Enzo Fernandez converted a penalty for Chelsea. Fulham thought they had scored through Josh King, but VAR disallowed it due to Rodrigo Muniz's foul on Trevoh Chalobah.

Silva was particularly upset about the penalty awarded to Chelsea when Chalobah's cross hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm. "I love football," Silva said, expressing his disappointment with the decisions. "When I come and watch the game, I feel sad."

This match marked Fulham's second consecutive week of VAR-related controversy. Previously, they faced similar issues against Manchester United. Silva noted, "One time it goes in one direction, and then the other it goes in a different direction." He emphasised that VAR should assist rather than referee games.

Fulham has now lost five of their last seven London derbies after going unbeaten in ten between March and December 2024. They also became the sixth team in Premier League history to concede penalties in their first three games of a season.

Joao Pedro's goal was Chelsea's latest first-half strike since 2006-07. His recent form has been impressive, contributing to seven goals in five starts for Chelsea. "I am very happy," Pedro said, acknowledging Fulham's strong performance early on.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Liam Delap would be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the match.

Silva's Frustration with VAR

Silva criticised the lack of consistency in VAR decisions. He stated, "We are here to learn and help our players understand things." However, he felt that without clear direction from officials, achieving balance is impossible.

The Fulham boss refrained from discussing the matter further to avoid penalties. "I prefer not to talk about it any more because I will be punished," he said, focusing on supporting his players instead.

Despite the defeat, Silva praised his team's first-half performance as outstanding. He acknowledged Chelsea's financial advantage but believed Fulham demonstrated their capabilities on the pitch.