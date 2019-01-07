Fulham eye £15million move for Liverpool striker Origi

Bengaluru, January 7: Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is ready to pay £15million for out of favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi.
Ranieri has been given money to strengthen his struggling side and hopes to agree a fee for the Liverpool striker this week.
The 23-year-old scored a last-gasp winner in last month’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, but he will be allowed to leave if the deal is right as his first-team chances are slim at the Anfield club.
Fulham will have to throw big money at Origi as he has other interested clubs on his trail and the Cottagers, one off the foot of the Premier League table, are staring at relegation.
However, owner Shahid Khan is willing to spend again despite backing his team financially last summer and will let Ranieri strengthen in four or five areas of his squad.
Fulham were also keen on Anfield right-back Nathaniel Clyne, but Bournemouth won the race to sign him on loan last week.
Liverpool insist they will not be spending this month, but Origi’s departure could leave them short up front after Dominic Solanke signed for Bournemouth which could see the Reds start their business as well.
Jurgen Klopp will also send attacking midfielder Ovie Ejaria, 21, out on loan after he returned from a spell with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.
Meanwhile, another forward Ben Woodburn can find a new club too after just seven games on loan at Sheffield United.
The German gaffer explained the exodus of Reds' youngsters by saying abundance of talent in his squad would lead to limiting their game time, and blocking their development.
He said: "In future we want to sign young players, and keep young players here as well.
"But we don’t want to block them in the moment when, maybe, we can see something else could be better for them. That’s an important thing."
Adam Lallana could also be nearing an Anfield exit as Fenerbahce are reportedly close to benefit from the Liverpool midfielder and loan the England man out.