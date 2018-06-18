Football

Jesus: I had no reason to play for a penalty

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus had a penalty appeal turned down

Rostov Arena, June 18: Brazil star Gabriel Jesus said he had no reason to play for a foul after having a penalty shout turned down against Switzerland.

Gabriel Jesus can lead Brazil to glory - Ze Roberto

Jesus went down in the area under a challenge from Manuel Akanji in the second half of the 1-1 World Cup draw on Sunday.

However, no whistle was forthcoming as Brazil – one of the World Cup favourites – were held to a draw in Group E.

Jesus, who had turned in the area before contact from Akanji, felt a spot-kick could have been awarded.

1
958046

"I protected, I turned, the ball was clean in front of the goal," he said.

"There was no reason for me to play. I received the contact. If he interpreted that it wasn't a penalty, life is like that. As well as interpreting that the Switzerland goal wasn't a foul.

"It's not up to us players."

Philippe Coutinho had fired Brazil into a 20th-minute lead, but Zuber scored in the second half, the goal standing despite the 26-year-old appearing to push Miranda from a corner.

Brazil face Costa Rica in their second match of the tournament on Friday.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
