Galatasaray defender Marcao sent off for attacking team-mate

By Peter Thompson

Girensun, Aug 17: Galatasaray defender Marcao is facing a lengthy ban for headbutting and punching team-mate Kerem Akturkoglu during a Super Lig victory at Giresunspor on Monday.

Brazilian centre-back Marcao confronted winger Akturkoglu during the second half of the game when his side were leading 2-0.

An enraged Marcao headbutted Akturkoglu before swinging for the 22-year-old Turkey international twice.

Marcao was given his marching orders following a VAR review and could reportedly face a 10-match ban.

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim said after his side saw out a 2-0 win: "The club will do what is necessary in their own way.

"Marcao will apologise to Kerem and the rest of the team for his behaviour."

Read more about: football galatasaray
Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
