Galatasaray edge derby to retain Super Lig title

By Opta
Mariano

Istanbul, May 20: Henry Onyekuru's goal ensured Galatasaray retained the Super Lig title as Fatih Terim's men defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 at Turk Telekom Arena.

The top two teams went into the Sunday's fixture level on points with two games left to play, but Galatasaray's victory - giving them a superior head-to-head record over their nearest rival - means they can no longer be overtaken at the top.

Basaksehir briefly moved to the summit when they went 1-0 ahead, but Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to level the match two minutes into the second half.

Onyekuru then headed home from close range in the 64th minute to earn head coach Fatih Terim his eighth Super Lig triumph with the club.

Galatasaray are champions in Turkey for a 22nd time, extending their record as the most successful side in the competition.

The win leaves Galatasaray 69 points from 33 games, three points more than Istanbul Basaksehir with a game to go. When points are tied, the Turkish league uses the head-to-head record instead of goal difference so Galatasaray's title is confirmed.

For head coach Fatih Terim it is a second Super Lig triumph in a row and eighth with the club in total, spread over four spells stretching back to 1996.

It means Galatasaray are champions in Turkey for a 22nd time, extending their record as the most successful side in the competition. Fenerbahce are next on the list with 19 titles ahead of Beskitas, who have won the league on 15 occasions.

Terim's men will hope to end their campaign on a high when they visit Sivasspor for their last league outing of the season on May 25.

Onyekuru, on a season-long loan from Everton, is Galatasaray's top scorer this campaign with 14 goals and there is speculation about whether the club will be able to keep the player next season, either on-loan or via a permanent transfer.

On the international scene, Onyekuru has been named in Nigeria's 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations while Feghouli is expected to play a part in Algeria's campaign at the continental showpiece.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi in Group B while the Desert Foxes are up against Senegal, Tanzania and Kenya in Group C.

 
Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2019

