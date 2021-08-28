Gameweek 3: Fantasy Premier League Tips

Kolkata, August 28: Gameweek 2 of the Fantasy Premier League wasn't as high scoring as Gameweek 1 with just an average score of 56 points.
It
can
be
described
by
the
fact
that
two
very
popular
captaincy
choices-
Mohamed
Salah
and
the
most
picked
midfielder
Bruno
Fernandes
failed
to
deliver,
drawing
blanks.
Now the gameweek 3 appears to be trickier than perceived with Liverpool hosting Chelsea at Anfield while Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. Manchester United too have a tricky fixture with an away trip to the Molineux Stadium to play Wolves. So picking up players with comparative easy fixtures could be the key in the next gameweek.
So, here is our pick five picks for the gameweek 3 whom you could have in your team to have the best possible results according to fixtures-
Goalkeeper
Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0)- Leicester City
The Danish international looks to be an excellent goalkeeper option for the Gameweek 3 as he faces struggling Norwich who are yet to open their account.
Defender
Aaron Cresswell (£5.5) - West Ham United
The English left-back has already picked up a goal and a clean sheet in his first two games of the season. His next match against Crystal Palace could also offer more opportunities for attacking returns as well as clean sheet points.
Midfielders
Raphinha (£6.5m) - Leeds United
The Brazilian got off the mark with a fantastic goal last Gameweek. Leeds have been one of the most attacking teams since last season and they have carried the form again this season. They face Burnley next and looking at their defensive stats so far, this could be a good fixture for Raphinha.
Said Benrahma (£6.2m) – West Ham United
One of the most standout performers in the first two fixtures, the West Ham man has already recorded two goals and two assists. The in-form Hammers next face struggling Crystal Palace at home, and it could be another great game for him.
Forward
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m) – Everton
The Everton forward has registered two back to back goals so far and next faces Brighton in an away game. Despite being a defensively solid team, Brighton have been often vulnerable at the back. So, the English poacher undoubtedly will fancy his chances against them.