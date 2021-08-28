Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gameweek 3: Fantasy Premier League Tips

By

Kolkata, August 28: Gameweek 2 of the Fantasy Premier League wasn't as high scoring as Gameweek 1 with just an average score of 56 points.

It can be described by the fact that two very popular captaincy choices- Mohamed Salah and the most picked midfielder Bruno Fernandes failed to deliver, drawing blanks.

Now the gameweek 3 appears to be trickier than perceived with Liverpool hosting Chelsea at Anfield while Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. Manchester United too have a tricky fixture with an away trip to the Molineux Stadium to play Wolves. So picking up players with comparative easy fixtures could be the key in the next gameweek.

So, here is our pick five picks for the gameweek 3 whom you could have in your team to have the best possible results according to fixtures-

Goalkeeper

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0)- Leicester City

The Danish international looks to be an excellent goalkeeper option for the Gameweek 3 as he faces struggling Norwich who are yet to open their account.

Defender

Aaron Cresswell (£5.5) - West Ham United

The English left-back has already picked up a goal and a clean sheet in his first two games of the season. His next match against Crystal Palace could also offer more opportunities for attacking returns as well as clean sheet points.

Midfielders

Raphinha (£6.5m) - Leeds United

The Brazilian got off the mark with a fantastic goal last Gameweek. Leeds have been one of the most attacking teams since last season and they have carried the form again this season. They face Burnley next and looking at their defensive stats so far, this could be a good fixture for Raphinha.

Said Benrahma (£6.2m) – West Ham United

One of the most standout performers in the first two fixtures, the West Ham man has already recorded two goals and two assists. The in-form Hammers next face struggling Crystal Palace at home, and it could be another great game for him.

Forward

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m) – Everton

The Everton forward has registered two back to back goals so far and next faces Brighton in an away game. Despite being a defensively solid team, Brighton have been often vulnerable at the back. So, the English poacher undoubtedly will fancy his chances against them.

Comments

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments