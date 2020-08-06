Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

By Pti

Kolkata, Aug 6: Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia has signed a two-year deal with newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Kolkata-based franchise of the Indian Super League announced on Thursday.

Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide them to a record third title last season.

"I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the Green and Maroon jersey and will give my best to the club," the 30-year-old said in a statement.

The former Real Zaragoza midfielder scored six goals and three assists for ATK last season, making him a key figure up front with Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez.

With the signing, the Antonio Habas-coached side thus retained their quartet going into the 2020-21 season.

ATK this season have acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Kolkata heavyweights and reigning I-League champions Mohun Bagan.

More EDU GARCIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,964,536 | World - 18,965,398
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 19:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue