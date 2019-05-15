Gareth Bale could be heading back to Premier League this summer

Bengaluru, May 15: Real Madrid are desperate to offload Gareth Bale this summer and the Spaniards have reportedly contacted his former side Tottenham Hotspurs to offer them a hugely-reduced package to re-sign the Welshman, according to reports.
The 29-year-old was left out of matchday squad for the 3-2 win over Villarreal last Sunday, hinting fresh doubts over his future at the Bernabeu. Apparently, manager Zinedine Zidane has already told the winger that he won't be needed next season and that he should look for a new club.
However, the player and his agent reportedly are not willing to move anytime soon and recently agent Jonathan Barnett has told that his player amidst all such rumours is ready to see out his remaining three years contract.
However, his statement reportedly has not gone down well with Madrid hierarchy and reportedly they have now taken matters into their own hands to find a buyer for the player.
Teams across Europe and in China have been contacted as the La Liga giants look to get rid of the attacker, either permanently or on loan and the latest rumour is that the record times Champions league winners have offered Tottenham a chance to get their former man for a low price.
Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign their former ace on a £10m loan deal – a notable portion less than the reported £80m they value the player at.
Moreover, it has been also claimed that the Los Blancos are willing to take a strong hit on Bale’s wages as well, with Real willing to cover half his salary. Spurs will only have to pay Bale £250,000 a week wage and the rest £350,000 a week will be covered by Real which means Tottenham could bring Bale back to the club – for a season at least – for the total cost of around £22m.
Spurs are expected to have a busy window this Summer after not spending a penny this term. They are expected to put their trust again on youngsters, with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, David Brooks already on their wishlist. At this moment, vouching for a 29-year-old with such packages looks unlikely but all that said, he will surely get all the support in the world in North London if he arrives ultimately.
Bale was a star for Spurs following his 2007 move from Southampton, smashing 49 goals in his final three seasons with Tottenham before moving on to Real Madrid for a world-record fee in 2013 where he has won one league and four champions league.