Southgate 'definitely heard' racist chants aimed at Rose

By
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate is convinced Danny Rose was racially abused by Montenegro fans and says the incident will be reported to UEFA

Podgorica, March 26: England manager Gareth Southgate is adamant Three Lions left-back Danny Rose was racially abused by Montenegro fans during Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica.

Southgate's impressive side ran out 5-1 winners having fallen behind, Ross Barkley the star of the show with two goals and an assist.

But alleged racist abuse directed at England players towards the end of the contest threatens to overshadow the match, with Raheem Sterling appearing to react to the chants while celebrating the fifth goal.

Sterling has also sought UEFA probe into the incident.

Proceedings got feisty late on as Rose was booked for a heavy challenge, and it was then that reporters in the stadium claimed abuse was aimed at the Tottenham full-back.

Southgate insisted he heard it as well, confirming England will be reporting the incident to UEFA.

Speaking to ITV after the game, Southgate said: "I definitely heard it when Danny Rose got booked towards the end of the game.

"There's no doubt in my mind that happened, and we'll report it to UEFA. It's not acceptable.

"I had a quick chat with Danny as I heard that, but I've not had a chance to talk to Raheem yet.

"I don't want to speculate yet, but I know what I heard. We will definitely deal with it in the right way. We have to make sure we support our players."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019

