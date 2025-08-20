Football Gareth Southgate Clarifies He Is Not Pursuing Managerial Return Amid Poland Links Gareth Southgate has stated he is not looking for a managerial position following speculation linking him to the Poland national team. Enjoying life outside management, he focuses on writing and mentoring young coaches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Gareth Southgate recently addressed rumours linking him to the Poland national team, stating he was unaware of such speculation. He clarified that he is not actively seeking a return to management. Southgate has been out of work since resigning as England's manager last July, following their loss to Spain in the European Championships final.

During his eight-year tenure with England, Southgate led the team to significant achievements. Under his leadership, the Three Lions reached two finals at Euro 2020 and 2024 and advanced to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018. He managed 102 matches, securing 61 victories and overseeing 223 goals scored by the team.

Southgate holds the record for most wins by an England manager at major tournaments, with 14 victories. The team reached more finals under his guidance than in their previous 23 World Cup and Euro appearances combined. Despite stepping down, Southgate remains proud of these accomplishments.

Currently, Southgate enjoys a balanced lifestyle filled with various pursuits. "I'm enjoying my life," he shared with PA news agency. He is writing a book, engaging in business ventures, and mentoring young coaches. Additionally, he finds time for travel and leisure activities like golf and paddle tennis.

Reflecting on his career path, Southgate mentioned his unexpected journey into managing the national team after leaving Middlesbrough 15 years ago. "You can't say never to anything," he remarked about future opportunities. However, he emphasized that returning to management is not on his agenda right now.

Speculation About Poland Job

Southgate expressed surprise over being linked to the Poland national team job amid preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Michal Probierz resigned from this role in June after disagreements with captain Robert Lewandowski. Jan Urban has since taken over as Poland's manager.

"I am kind of used to it," Southgate said regarding such rumours. He noted how quickly speculation spreads once something is reported but accepts it as part of public life now.

Thomas Tuchel Takes Over

In January, Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Southgate's successor for England's upcoming World Cup campaign. Southgate praised the current squad: "I think they've obviously got lots of good players." He acknowledged promising young talents emerging but refrained from commenting further to respect Tuchel's position.

Southgate's journey from Middlesbrough to leading England highlights an unexpected yet successful managerial career. While content with his current pursuits outside football management, he remains open-minded about future possibilities without actively seeking them out.