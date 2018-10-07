Football

Gary Cahill wanted by Southampton as Chelsea defender ready to quit Blues in January

By
Gary Cahill wanted by Southampton as Chelsea defender ready to quit Blues in January
Gary Cahill

London, Oct 7: Chelsea are ready to let go their veteran defender Gary Cahill in January amidst interest from Premier League side Southampton, according to reports in England.

The England international has just featured four times for the Blues in all competitions under Sarri so far this season and has fallen behind Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz in the pecking order.

Instead of warming the bench, the 32-year-old English international has reportedly asked the club to let him go in January if any offer of regular first-team football arrives and as per reports, now Mark Hughes's Southampton have shown interest in the player.

Southampton are struggling to make an impact this season as they sit 16th in the table, just two points above safety zone and it is considered that their defensive fragility is the main reason behind their downfall.

Having won just once in the top flight this season, they have kept only two clean sheets in the League so far and have also conceded late goals recently in their home defeat to Leicester and their home draw to Brighton.

The Saints although signed young Denmark international Jannik Vestergaard to strengthen the defence but it is now believed that Hughes now wants to bring in an experienced name to help the side to see games out.

Moreover, with Cahill's current contract with Chelsea set to expire next summer, the Saints are planning to land him to add experience to their defence on the cheap and a bid in the winter window is now expected from them.

Apart from Southampton, Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa are also looking to sign the former Bolton Wanderers player. With Southampton having an edge of offering him the first divisional football, it could rule out the offers from the lower tier sides.

But amidst of all these, the defender, however, could still stay put till the end of this season in an order to taste another European glory with Europa league victory as the defender recently suggested he wishes to win the trophy another time.

Cahill joined the West London outfit from Bolton Wanderers for £7 million in January 2012 and since then has been regarded as one of the best defenders of this decade. He has gone on to make 285 appearances across all competitions at Stamford Bridge, winning six major trophies with the club, including two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph as well.

    gary cahill chelsea southampton
    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
