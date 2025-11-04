Dilip Tirkey on 100 Years of Indian Hockey: "It's Our Duty to Celebrate a Glorious Past and Inspire the Next Generation"

Gary Neville, Eden Hazard inducted as Premier League Hall of Fame

Eden Hazard and Gary Neville have been named as the latest inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992. Players and managers must be retired from football to be eligible for induction.

Hazard and Neville are the two former players selected for induction this year by the 24 existing Hall of Fame members. Other notable inductees include Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsène Wenger and all-time great players such as Paul Scholes, Dennis Bergkamp, Vincent Kompany and Didier Drogba.

The Hall of Fame members were presented with the results of a public poll which invited fans to share their selections from a 15-man shortlist.

Speaking on his induction, Gary Neville said: "It's a huge honour to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. When you hear the names of the players who have already been recognised - legends of the game - to be among them is special.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent my entire career at the club I grew up supporting, Manchester United, to have played with so many great players and under a manager like Sir Alex Ferguson. My focus was always doing my job for the team, and to be recognised for that is a proud moment."

Reacting to his Hall of Fame induction, Eden Hazard said: "For a small Belgian guy from Braine-le-Comte just playing football for fun, being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame with these great players at 34 years old is incredible.

"My dream was to play at the highest level and I did it, so I am really happy. Week after week, you have big games, and at the end of the season you lift a trophy with your teammates. It's a beautiful feeling.

"When you score goals, when you win trophies, you just want more. I am proud to know I did a few good things for seven years in the Premier League.

A one-club man, Neville's name is synonymous with Manchester United's dominance throughout the Premier League era. Renowned for his consistency, leadership and tactical intelligence, the right-back was a key figure in one of the most successful club sides in English football history, representing United across 19 remarkable seasons between 1992 and 2011.

Graduating from United's famed 'Class of '92' alongside fellow Hall of Fame members David Beckham and Paul Scholes, Neville quickly established himself as a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 26-year tenure as Manchester United's manager included Gary Neville's entire playing career, said: "The longevity of Gary's career, from a 14-year-old in the Manchester United youth team through to representing England, makes him a worthy recipient of this award... I am delighted for Gary; it's a well-earned recognition of a fine career at the highest level."

