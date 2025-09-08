English Edition
Gennaro Gattuso Aims For Consistency As Italy Prepares For Israel World Cup Qualifier

Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso emphasises the need for consistency as his team prepares to face Israel in a World Cup qualifier following a dominant victory over Estonia. With Italy currently third in Group I, Gattuso is keen to maintain momentum and enthusiasm among players.

By

Italy's new football manager, Gennaro Gattuso, is focused on maintaining consistency as he prepares for his second match against Israel in a World Cup qualifier. His debut was marked by a decisive 5-0 victory over Estonia, showcasing significant improvement from the team's previous performances under Luciano Spalletti. Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori were key players in this triumph.Currently, Italy is third in Group I after three matches, trailing Norway by six points. They will not face Norway until the November international break. Gattuso expressed satisfaction with the recent performance but emphasised the importance of sustaining this momentum over the next nine months to secure World Cup qualification for the first time since 2014.Gattuso aims to foster an environment where players train joyfully and without excessive pressure. "For me, what we need to create is enthusiasm, letting the players train with a smile on their faces, without weighing them down with pressure," he stated. He believes that maintaining this positive atmosphere is crucial for success until next summer.Facing Israel presents unique challenges due to their defensive strategy of five at the back. Israel currently sits one place and three points ahead of Italy in the group standings, having played one more game. Gattuso acknowledges the difficulties his team will encounter on Monday.The Italian manager highlighted the importance of being cautious about Israel's transitions due to their speed and quality. "It is a match where we need to be very wary of their transitions, as they've got players with pep, pace and quality," said Gattuso. He has been working on strategies involving two centre-forwards but stresses that controlling play in Israel's half is vital.

Adapting Strategies

Gattuso is open to adapting tactics to counter Israel's strengths. The focus remains on achieving balance while utilising two strikers who contribute depth and connectivity to the team. "The two strikers can work, but we must always seek balance," he explained.This upcoming match against Israel will differ significantly from the Estonia game due to contrasting team characteristics. Gattuso recognises that adapting strategies will be essential for success against such varied opponents.As Italy continues its World Cup qualifying campaign, maintaining consistency and adapting strategies are key priorities for Gattuso and his team. The journey ahead requires sustained effort and strategic planning to achieve their goal of reaching the World Cup stage once again.
Story first published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 3:43 [IST]
