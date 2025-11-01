PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Genoa CFC Sacks Patrick Vieira Following Winless Start To Serie A Season Patrick Vieira has been dismissed by Genoa CFC after a disappointing start to the Serie A season, securing just three points from nine games. Roberto Murgita will take over as interim coach. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Patrick Vieira has been dismissed from his role as head coach of Genoa, the team currently at the bottom of Serie A. Vieira, who took over from Alberto Gilardino nearly a year ago, managed to secure only three points in the first nine matches of this season. The club announced that Roberto Murgita, with assistance from Domenico Criscito, will temporarily lead the team.

Genoa's performance under Vieira has been disappointing, with six losses out of nine matches in the 2025-26 season. This poor start is one of their worst since 1967-68 and 1959-60 when they lost more than six games after ten matches. Despite guiding Genoa from 17th to a 13th-place finish last year, Vieira couldn't sustain that progress.

The club expressed gratitude towards Vieira and his staff for their dedication and professionalism during their tenure. "Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team," read a statement from Genoa on Saturday. The team's technical leadership is now temporarily in the hands of Roberto Murgita.

Vieira's overall record with Genoa includes ten wins out of 37 matches across all competitions, resulting in a win rate of 27%. His inability to improve the team's standing led to his dismissal. The club hopes for better results under interim management as they face upcoming challenges.

Genoa's next match is scheduled for Monday against Sassuolo at MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo currently holds the 10th position in the league after nine games. Genoa has recently lost two consecutive matches against newly promoted teams in Serie A. They have only once experienced three straight defeats against Serie B teams during the three points for a win era, between April and December 2012.

The club aims to break this losing streak and improve their standing in upcoming fixtures. With interim management stepping in, there is hope for a turnaround in performance as they prepare for future challenges.