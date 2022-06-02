Barcelona star Gerard Pique's 12-year-long relationship with Shakira on the verge of split, here's why

New Delhi, June 2: Barcelona star Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira are on the verge of separation after the international pop singer reportedly caught the Spanish footballer cheating on her. Pique and Shakira have been together since 2010 but their relationship has hit a roadblock now.
Reason for the split?
According to a report in El Periodico, the pop star Shakira caught Pique cheating with another woman a few weeks back and the couple allegedly split after that.
Reportedly, the Barcelona star has moved out of the house that he shares with Shakira, and he has been living in his bachelor pad for several weeks.
Pique living as a bachelor again?
The report further added that the FIFA World Cup-winning footballer has been living a "party lifestyle" and regularly frequents nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona. The development further hints that the pair could 'separate' soon.
Reports also claim that the Blaugrana defender he's been enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with teammate Riqui Puig and his group of friends. Pique has been spotted with his teammates, accompanied by other women. He's been staying out until two and three in the morning.
The couple not spotted together on social media
Both Pique and Shakira were often spotted together and they frequently posted images on their social media handle but that too has been stopped for quite some time. Shakira's last post with Pique was back in March. Shakira's images have also stopped appearing in Pique's posts. The footballer's last image with his partner was way back in 2021.
When did they fall in love, and when did they marry?
Shakira and Pique met for the first time during the FIFA World Cup in 2010 when the singer performed in Africa on her FIFA Anthem 'Waca Waca'. The 2010 FIFA WC was won by Pique's side Spain and Shakira's song became a chartbuster.
They have been living together since then but never got married. However, the couple shares two sons - Milan and Sasha.
Shakira's song reflects her pain?
The lyrics of Shakira's latest hit 'Te Felicito' with Rauw Alejandro also talk about a betrayal from her partner and many believe the sensational popstar's song hints at the pain she's going through after learning about the footballer cheated on her.
Following are the lyrics of Shakira's new song 'Te Felicito':
"For completing you I broke into pieces; they warned me, but I did not pay attention. I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie.
"I congratulate you, how well you act, of that I have no doubt; with your role continues, you look good that show".
"I don't buy that cheap philosophy, I'm sorry, I don't ride that motorcycle anymore; I can't stand two-faced people; I used to put my hands on fire for you and you treat me like one more of your whims; your wound didn't open my skin, but it opened my eyes.
"My eyes are red from crying so much for you; and now, it turns out that you are sorry; it sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know that you lie; I congratulate you, how well you act."