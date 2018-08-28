Gerard Pique: We would be very happy to see Pogba in Barcelona shirt

Camp Nou, Aug 28: Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has claimed that Barcelona would be very happy if Manchester United star Paul Pogba joins the Spanish La Liga side before the end of this summer transfer window.
According to various reports, Pogba’s present relationship with the United manager Jose Mourinho is not going in the good line. Though the midfielder has led The Red Devils in the first two games of the new Premier League season (2018/19), the Frenchman is not happy with the experienced manager.
However, some reports are claiming that United are in no mood to sell Pogba in this summer while it also claimed that the Premier League club has refused Barca’s this summer offer to the Frenchman. But Pique believes that the move is still possible in the future.
According to Metro, the former Manchester United defender Pique said, “I don’t know about his relationship with Mourinho. We’ll see in the future, but we would be very happy to see Pogba in Barca’s shirt.
“Pogba is a very good player, but a Manchester United player right now, and we’ll see if anything happens in the future. We would be happy to have him here, but Manchester United is his club and, if someone has to say something, it must be them.”
In August 2016, The Red Devils’ youth academy footballer Pogba returned to the club from the Italian Serie A side Juventus with a record-fee signing. In the ongoing United tenure, Pogba has appeared in 91 games where he has scored 17 goals and assisted 18 more.
In the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Pogba played an important role for France that won the crown after beating Croatia (by 4-2) in the final. After that, some big European clubs have reportedly targeted to buy him but the Premier League club has refused to sell the 25-year-old, who has a contract with the club till the end of June 2021.