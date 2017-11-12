German legend says Leon Goretzka will move to Premier League

London, November 12: German football legend Oliver Bierhoff has let slip that Liverpool target Leon Goretzka is off to the Premier League.
The Schalke midfielder, who is currently sidelined with a broken leg, is braced to leave the Bundesliga once his contract expires in the summer.
The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool alongwith Manchester United and Barcelona.
It was believed that Goretzka had favoured a move to the Nou Camp following a conversation with German compatriot Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
But in a latest twist over the player's future, Germany's general manager Bierhoff has seemingly revealed that Goretzka will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.
Speaking to the Guardian, he said: "We feel that England, because of the amount of money you have with TV rights, young talented players like Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka are moving to England and this is not good for our league but also for the quality of our game.
"We have to pay attention and invest again and again in the education of our coaches."
Goretzka is allowed to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January with a host of top sides ready to fight for his signature.
Jurgen Klopp wants the Schalke midfield sensation as the replacement for Emre Can who could leave next summer on a free transfer too.
The German midfielder is out of contract in the summer and it appears increasingly likely that he will leave Anfield with Juventus a potential destination.
Liverpool will also welcome another star Bundesliga midfielder next summer as Naby Keita of RB Leipzig completes his move to Anfield.
The statement of Bierhoff will surely act as a boost to Liverpool and their Premier League colleagues who are in the race for the German’s signature.