Germany are better than 2014 - Confident Muller ready for Russia

Berlin, June 6: Thomas Muller believes Germany have a stronger squad heading to the World Cup than they did four years ago, when they beat Argentina in the final.

Joachim Low's side lifted the trophy in Brazil with a 1-0 victory thanks to Mario Gotze's extra-time goal.

After 10 wins from 10 in qualifying, Germany are well backed to defend their title and Muller is confident Low's squad has the quality to go all the way in Russia.

"Individually, without a doubt ," he told reporters. "But football has developed considerably.

"Other countries have also come on leaps and bounds and their players have become much more technically refined.

"Comparing different generations doesn't often get you anywhere. You simply have to keep up with the development of the sport and in that sense, we're ready.

"We are world champions, we have several players at the peak of their powers. We are looking forward to the tournament."

And Muller has credited Low for changing Germany's style of play, particularly in the past eight years.

"German football has come a long way since 2010," added the Bayern Munich forward. "Not only given the success in 2014, but in the way we play our football.

"We love to be on the ball. Not to say that I don't admire the old playing style. I personally look for the most direct way of scoring a goal.

"We have become a team who looks to stay on the ball, who plays a short-passing game with a lot of movement in spaces in the middle of the park."

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 19:30 [IST]
