Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Germany's Mario Gomez calls time on international career

Written By: OPTA
Mario Gomez of Germany
Mario Gomez of Germany

Berlin, August 5: Germany striker Mario Gomez has announced he is following Mesut Ozil in retiring from international football at the age of 33.

Gomez revealed in a post on his official Facebook account that he is calling time on his Germany career having appeared for his nation at the 2018 World Cup.

It means manager Joachim Loew will be without two of the players he took to Russia after Arsenal midfielder Ozil confirmed he no longer wished to be considered in a statement that criticised German Football Federation (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel.

Gomez made 78 appearances for Germany, scoring 31 times, and was used as a substitute in each of his country's three games at the World Cup, where the defending champions surprisingly exited at the group stage.

The Stuttgart striker made his international bow in 2007 but missed the victorious 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil following injury issues.

"My time in the national team was not always easy, not always successful and yet beautiful," Gomez said.

"I have met many people with whom I will remain very attached. But now is the time to make room and give the many young and highly talented boys the opportunity to fulfill their dream, to prove themselves, to gain experience and to achieve the best for Germany."

He added: "I wish the team, the coaches and the whole team only the best! I will enjoy time with my family during international matches and keep my fingers crossed. Even if it feels different for many fans at the moment, this team will soon give us all a lot of fun again."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 78 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 20:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue