Germany player tests positive for COVID-19, four others forced into isolation

Berlin, November 9: A Germany player has tested positive for coronavirus, with four others also forced into quarantine.
The player in question, who has not been named, is fully vaccinated and currently asymptomatic, according to a DFB statement issued on Tuesday (November 9).
All players and staff were PCR tested upon their arrival at Germany's training camp ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Armenia.
Only one player tested positive, but four others have been placed into isolation after being judged to be close contacts.
According to reports, Germany subsequently cancelled their training session on Tuesday, though the DFB statement did not confirm this.
Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and academy, said: "The number of coronavirus cases has risen sharply across the country.
"Therefore, we will continue to implement the hygiene and behavioural measures in place for the final international game of the year, in order for us to handle the current situation as responsibly as possible.
"This news coming so soon before the final two World Cup qualifiers is very tough, both for the coaching staff and the whole team, but health and welfare is our top priority, of course.
"I hope the player who tested positive recovers soon and that he remains asymptomatic."
Germany has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Indeed, last week, 169,483 cases were recorded (according to World Health Organisation statistics) – the largest spike in the country since December 2020.