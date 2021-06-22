Football
Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Germany vs Hungary: Dream11 prediction

Bengaluru, June 22: Germany are set to play Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday (June 23) in their final group stage game of the UEFA Euro 2020 with the Group F still remaining wide open.

France are currently leading the group with four points with Germany and Portugal just behind them with three points each while Hungary have just one point to show for their excellent display.

Germany started off with a 1-0 loss against World champions France but came back superbly as they brushed aside European champions Portugal in the next game.

On the other hand, Hungary started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat in the hands of Portugal but the score line was not a fair reflection of their excellent display.

But, Marco Rossi's side will be proud of their 1-1 draw against France in the following game and should prove to be a solid opposition for the Germans as they look to ensure their qualification to the Round of 16.

Germany vs Hungary Head to head record

The two teams have met each other 33 times in the past and Germany hold an advantage but no as much as expected. The Germans have won 13 times while Hungary have 10 victories to their name. The game ended in stalemates on 10 occasions.

The most recent encounter between the two countries was in 2016, with Germany beating Hungary 2-0 thanks to goals from Adam Lang and Thomas Muller.

Germany vs Hungary Key players

Germany - Kai Havertz

Germany's boy wonder Kai Havertz showed the world why he is so special with a fantastic outing against Portugal in the last game. He scored one goal for Die Mannschaft while his movement and presence was crucial for the other goals too.

Hungary - Roland Sallai

Hungary are likely to miss their skipper Adam Szalai though injury and in his absence, Roland Sallai, who plays club football with SC Freiburg in Germany, will be leading the Hungary attack against Germany.

The 24-year-old was particularly impressive against France last time out and should pose plenty of problems to the German defence that looked vulnerable against Portugal.

Germany vs Hungary probable line-ups

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Peter Gulasci

Defenders - Willi Orban, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Gosens

Midfielders - Attila Fiola, Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Toni Kroos

Forwards - Roland Sallai

Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain

Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry

Kick off time in India and how to watch

Date: June 24 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1SD and Sony TEN 1HD (English)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV and Jio TV

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 13:03 [IST]
