Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 22: Germany are set to play Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday (June 23) in their final group stage game of the UEFA Euro 2020 with the Group F still remaining wide open.
France are currently leading the group with four points with Germany and Portugal just behind them with three points each while Hungary have just one point to show for their excellent display.
Germany started off with a 1-0 loss against World champions France but came back superbly as they brushed aside European champions Portugal in the next game.
On the other hand, Hungary started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat in the hands of Portugal but the score line was not a fair reflection of their excellent display.
But, Marco Rossi's side will be proud of their 1-1 draw against France in the following game and should prove to be a solid opposition for the Germans as they look to ensure their qualification to the Round of 16.
Germany vs Hungary Head to head record
The two teams have met each other 33 times in the past and Germany hold an advantage but no as much as expected. The Germans have won 13 times while Hungary have 10 victories to their name. The game ended in stalemates on 10 occasions.
The most recent encounter between the two countries was in 2016, with Germany beating Hungary 2-0 thanks to goals from Adam Lang and Thomas Muller.
Germany vs Hungary Key players
Germany - Kai Havertz
Germany's boy wonder Kai Havertz showed the world why he is so special with a fantastic outing against Portugal in the last game. He scored one goal for Die Mannschaft while his movement and presence was crucial for the other goals too.
Hungary - Roland Sallai
Hungary are likely to miss their skipper Adam Szalai though injury and in his absence, Roland Sallai, who plays club football with SC Freiburg in Germany, will be leading the Hungary attack against Germany.
The 24-year-old was particularly impressive against France last time out and should pose plenty of problems to the German defence that looked vulnerable against Portugal.
Germany vs Hungary probable line-ups
Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry
Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Peter Gulasci
Defenders - Willi Orban, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Gosens
Midfielders - Attila Fiola, Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Toni Kroos
Forwards - Roland Sallai
Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain
Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 24 (Wednesday), 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 1SD and Sony TEN 1HD (English)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV and Jio TV