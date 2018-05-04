Gerrard agrees to become Rangers coach

Bengaluru, May 4: Liverpool great Steven Gerrard is set to begin his managerial career after reportedly agreeing for a three-year deal at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.
The 37-year-old -- capped 114 times and a member of the Liverpool side that won the 2005 UEFA Champions League -- is presently the academy coach at Liverpool after hanging up his boots in 2016, following two successful seasons with Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy.
Accoring to media reports, Gerrard will take over from interim coach Graeme Murty who was relieved from his job three days back following a 5-0 rout at the hands of archrivals Celtic.
Murty was appointed in December after impressing in a caretaker role when Pedro Caixinha was fired in October.
Under Murty, whose contract expires at the end of the season, Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership table, 13 points behind champions-elect Celtic.
The grapevine is that former Scotland international Gary McAllister will assist Gerrard at Ibrox.
Former Rangers manager and current Scotland national coach Alex McLeish had recently endorsed Gerrard's candidature for the top job saying the ex-England international possess some of the qualities required for such a post.
"Steven knows the game inside out and with regard to coaching, I'm sure he has got some things to learn," McLeish told BBC recently.
"He won't have all the answers to that, but I'm certain he's somebody who could be a great man manager," McLeish added.
Current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who led the Reds to the Champions League final for the first time since 2007 was also in awe of Gerrard's credentials as a coach.
"I'm not worried," Klopp said. "Whatever he wants to do we'll support him in that. There's no decision.
"I can imagine clubs are interested in signing Stevie. (He has) massive experience as a player, so I would think about him signing for a club. We'll support him in all directions."
Rangers chairman Dave King was spotted at Anfield recently when Liverpool swept aside Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal - a match where Gerrard was working as a television pundit.
Later, Gerrard confirmed he was the front-runner to replace Murty, saying "positive talks" had been taking place.
Former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier also believes Gerrard's appointment would be good.
"If he believes in himself and in the players, they'll know that and respond to that. All I know is that if he takes on Glasgow Rangers, he'll have more responsibility, and that will be good for his development as a coach," Houllier was quoted as saying in L'Equipe.
(With Agency inputs)
