Gerrard targets former Liverpool teammate for reunion at Rangers

Bengaluru, June 28: Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have launched a bid to sign Slovakian international defender Martin Skrtel, according to reports in Scotland.
The former Liverpool star is a free agent at the moment after his contract expired at Fenerbahce and Rangers boss Gerrard has made a third attempt to bring his former Reds team-mate to Ibrox.
It has been reported that the Ibrox boss has held positive talks with the 34-year-old. And sources in Slovakia confirmed the veteran is set to travel to Glasgow to open contract discussions. Those face-to-face negotiations will take place over the “next few days”.
Gerrard tried to sign Skrtel last summer as he entered the final year of his contract in Istanbul. However, the deal fell through due to Skrtel's huge wage demands as he earned £60-a-week.
Also, the £5m asking price demanded by the Turkish giants was too much for the Scottish side. But Gerrard is making a renewed attempt to add him to his Gers squad as they prepare to try and overthrow Celtic and make waves in the Europa League.
Skrtel made over 300 appearances for Liverpool across a nine-year stay and played a long time under the leadership of Gerrard. He helped the club lift the League Cup in 2012, the only trophy during his time at the Merseyside club. And he was also a crucial part of Brendan Rodgers' side who lost out on the title on the final day in 2014.
Now aged 34, Skrtel is at the dusk of his career at the moment but can still do a commendable job at Rangers. His experience could be a key factor in lessening the gap between Rangers and their arch rivals Celtic who have enjoyed a monopoly in Scotland for almost a decade.