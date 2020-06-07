Football
Gerrard thrilled as Rangers sign 'dynamic' Bassey from Leicester

By Chris Myson

Glasgow, June 7: Steven Gerrard was thrilled after Rangers struck a deal to sign Leicester City defender Calvin Bassey on a four-year contract.

Rangers boss Gerrard said the Scottish Premiership side had competition from multiple teams for the signature of the 20-year-old, who has played at left-back and centre-back.

Leicester will be due to receive training compensation when the pre-contract move goes through once the transfer window opens.

"There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it's pleasing to secure the services of another young talent," said Gerrard.

"He's a strong and dynamic athlete, who is very much the modern day full-back.

"He will develop further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to our group.

"He's left-footed, physically powerful, enjoys driving forward and is certainly equipped to thrive in the combative nature of Scottish football."

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
