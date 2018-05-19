A new path will begin - Buffon says goodbye to Juventus ahead of last match for Serie A club

Turin, May 19: Gianluigi Buffon says it is time for a new journey to begin as the veteran goalkeeper prepares to play for Juventus for the final time.
The 40-year-old, regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers ever, announced he is leaving Juve at a news conference on Thursday.
Buffon, who also retired from international duty once more, suggested he could seek to play on away from Serie A, with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain reportedly ready to make an offer.
And Buffon posted an emotional farewell tribute to Juve ahead of Saturday's home game against Verona, his last match for the club.
"Thank you," Buffon wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone of you. Because each of you has helped to make every moment of my life special in black and white. A life that has become a second skin.
"A skin that I have worn, loved and respected. And that I have guarded and protected with all of myself. With all my limitations, but also with all the passion that has always accompanied me.
"With tomorrow, a path ends. End a book we wrote together. The emotion is so great. Too much.
"A new path will inevitably begin. A new book. It must begin. For Juventus that will remain beyond any player, always! And they will continue to write other important pages of this book that I think and imagine infinite. Because theirs is a unique and unparalleled DNA. Unrepeatable and magnificent.
"Juve is a family. My family."
6111 Seimilacentoundici giorni. Semilacentoundici attimi di pura passione. Di gioia, di pianti, di sconfitte e di vittorie. Grazie. Grazie ad ognuno di voi. Perché ognuno di voi ha contribuito a rendere speciale ogni istante della mia vita in bianconero. Una vita che è diventata una seconda pelle. Una pelle che ho indossato, amato e rispettato. E che ho custodito e protetto con tutto me stesso. Con tutti i miei limiti, ma anche con tutta la passione che mi ha sempre accompagnato. Con domani si conclude un percorso. Termina un libro che abbiamo scritto insieme. L’emozione è tanta. Troppa. Comincerà inevitabilmente un percorso nuovo. Un libro nuovo. Deve cominciare. Per la Juventus che rimarrà oltre qualunque calciatore, sempre! E che continuerà a scrivere altre pagine importanti del suo libro che io penso e immagino infinito. Perché il suo è un dna unico ed ineguagliabile. Irripetibile e magnifico. La Juve è una famiglia. La mia famiglia. E io non smetterò mai di amarla, ringraziarla e chiamarla “casa”. Perché mi ha dato tanto. Tutto. Sicuramente molto più di quanto io non abbia fatto nei suoi confronti. Comincerà inevitabilmente un percorso nuovo. Un libro nuovo. Deve cominciare. Per me che imparerò a guardare il futuro con occhi diversi. Che inizierò a raccogliere le nuove sfide che la vita mi proporrà con la curiosità di chi non vuole smettere di sentirsi “in gioco”. E che sentirò il sano timore di chi di sfide ne ha vissute tante, a volte vinte, molte altre perse, ma che è consapevole che ognuna di esse è diversa dalla precedente. E pertanto più difficile. Sono arrivato allo stadio in bicicletta. Ero tanto giovane. E domani vorrei metaforicamente allontanarmi a piedi per poter assaporare ogni istante, sentire la fatica del distacco. E la gioia dei saluti. Per emozionarmi. E per capire che mai sarò lontano da quel posto che chiamerò “casa”. Per sempre! E per poter salutare i compagni e gli amici che mai smetterò di chiamare FRATELLI. Fino alla fine! Per sempre vostro, Gianluigi Buffon
Buffon ends his Serie A career with nine league titles and five Coppa Italias, as well as a World Cup winners' medal from the 2006 tournament, and the veteran suggested the opportunity to prove himself once more could entice him to play on.
"A new path will inevitably begin," Buffon continued. "A new book. It must begin. For me, I will learn to look at the future with different eyes.
"I will begin to gather the new challenges that life will propose to me with the curiosity of those who do not want to stop feeling 'at stake'.
"And I will feel the healthy fear of those who have experienced many challenges, sometimes won, many others lost, but who is aware that each of them is different from the previous one. And therefore more difficult."
Apart from PSG, Buffon is also said to be in talks with Boca Juniors.
