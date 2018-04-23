Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon in talks with Boca Juniors

Bengaluru, April 23: Argentine side Boca Juniors are weighing up a sensational swoop for veteran Juventus star Gianluigi Buffon as per Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto who has confirmed that they have held talks with Gianluigi Buffon and his representatives ahead of a proposed summer transfer.
Buffon has earlier claimed that this season could be his last term in the Old Lady jersey as his contract in Turin is up in the summer. However, the player has not addressed his future yet but it has been widely spread that he will hang up his gloves at the end of the season. Although now it looks like there are other options available to him.
According to reports, Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors are weighing up a sensational swoop for the Italian and they have handed the task to their talisman Carlos Tevez who has also played alongside Buffon in Turin. The reported idea for the Argentine side is to include Buffon to play in the Copa Libertadores with his former Juve teammate Carlos Tevez, as that ends in November.
Boca at first reportedly made contact with two Argentine keepers, Chelsea's Willy Caballero and Manchester United's Sergio Romero who are understudies in their respective clubs. But apparently, both of them have rejected the offer and thus they have turned their attention towards the World Cup winner.
The Argentine side's manager also has confirmed the reports but suggested the final potential talks over a transfer will resume after the current European season comes to an end on May 17th.
Schelotto said, "(President Daniel) Angelici told me that they called Buffon to ask if he was interested, but we agreed to speak only after May 17."
Buffon has been at Juventus since his world record move from Parma in 2001 and is considered as one of the game's greatest-ever goalkeepers. The World Cup winner has won all the possible trophies with the Italian powerhouse but never won the Champions League.
The 40-year-old has played three finals with Juventus, however, lost all the three. The shot-stopper was also denied one last kick at the Champions League this season when Juventus crashed out in controversial circumstances to a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the quarterfinals earlier this month which also saw him getting a red card.
Although the goalkeeper can claim his ninth Serie A title, seven consecutive titles this season as Juventus now sit one point clear at the top in the league, with four games remaining.
