Football Gilmour Seeks To Boost Goal Contribution At Napoli Following De Bruyne's Injury Billy Gilmour is determined to score more goals for Napoli as he aims for a starting role in Antonio Conte's squad, especially after Kevin De Bruyne's injury. With one goal already this season, Gilmour looks to contribute further in upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Billy Gilmour is eager to increase his goal tally at Napoli, aiming for a regular starting position under Antonio Conte. Since joining from Brighton for a reported £16 million, Gilmour has played 39 matches but scored only once. His first goal came in a 3-2 victory over Pisa in Serie A this season. He hopes to contribute more goals like his teammate Scott McTominay, who scored 13 last season.

Gilmour's ambition aligns with Napoli's attacking midfield strategy. Frank Anguissa added six goals last season, and Kevin De Bruyne's summer arrival was promising until his recent hamstring surgery sidelined him for four months. Gilmour has been playing regularly due to Stanislav Lobotka's injury, seizing the opportunity to prove himself.

Napoli currently leads the Serie A standings with 21 points, tied with Roma. This weekend, they face Como, who are fifth after a strong start. Como remains unbeaten in their last seven matches, including a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona. Napoli aims to maintain their top position against this formidable opponent.

Conte will also be without Noa Lang for the upcoming match against Cesc Fabregas' team at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Lang was substituted in the 48th minute of his first Serie A start due to a thigh injury. Conte commented on Lang's condition: "Lang had two knocks in the same spot, so I think his muscle hardened. It is not a serious problem."

Napoli has been dominant at home, winning all 12 Serie A matches against Como at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. They have not lost a home game since December last year against Lazio, securing 12 wins and three draws since then. Only Inter shares such an impressive home record against a single opponent.

Players to Watch

Frank Anguissa has been crucial for Napoli at home, scoring three goals this season and matching his career-best tally in Europe's top leagues. Among midfielders, only Nico Paz has scored more home goals this season with four. Anguissa also leads in headed goals since last season in Serie A with five.

Como's Tasos Douvikas poses a threat with four home goals this season. He aims to score in consecutive league matches for the first time since November 2024 when he netted against Celta Vigo and Real Betis during his La Liga stint.

Match Prediction and Possession Battle

Napoli is favoured to win against Como despite their recent defeat on February 23rd in one of their two losses out of 24 encounters with Como in Serie A history. The Partenopei have won more matches against Como than any other team except Inter.

Como has shown improvement this season with 16 points from nine matches, seven more than last year at this stage. However, they have drawn three of their last five away games and could face another stalemate as they aim to disrupt Napoli's rhythm.

Both teams boast high possession rates—Napoli at 60.3% and Como at 59.4%—making it an intriguing contest to see which side controls the game better.

The Opta Win Probability suggests Napoli has a 47.6% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 28.2%, and Como has a 24.2% chance of victory. This match promises excitement as both teams vie for dominance on the field.