Too soon? - Gladbach revel in Roma misfortune after controversial late leveller

By Nicholas Mcgee
Gladbach

Rome, October 25: Borussia Monchengladbach profited from an extremely controversial decision in their 1-1 Europa League draw at Roma, and wasted no time in poking some fun at their Group J rivals on social media.

Roma looked poised to take all three points from Thursday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to Nicolo Zaniolo's 32nd-minute goal.

However, they were left to settle for a share of the spoils after Gladbach equalised in hugely contentious circumstances in stoppage time.

A long ball into the box struck Roma defender Chris Smalling in the face, but referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot, ruling Smalling had handled in the area.

Lars Stindl subsequently converted a 95th-minute penalty to earn a draw, with Gladbach then posting a picture on Twitter of the character Todd Chavez from the television series "Bojack Horseman" with a hand for a face with the caption "Too soon?"

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
