Football Oliver Glasner Clarifies He Did Not Threaten To Leave Crystal Palace Over Guehi's Liverpool Transfer Rumours Oliver Glasner has denied claims that he threatened to resign as manager of Crystal Palace if Marc Guehi was sold to Liverpool. He emphasised the importance of keeping Guehi for the team's stability. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Oliver Glasner has clarified that he never threatened to resign as Crystal Palace's manager over Marc Guehi's potential transfer. Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool for £35 million on the final day of the transfer window, but the deal fell through. The 25-year-old defender played a crucial role last season, appearing in 34 Premier League games, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.

Guehi's impact at Crystal Palace has been significant since his arrival in July 2021. He has excelled in various defensive metrics, leading the team in successful passes (8,093), clearances (609), aerial duels won (276), and interceptions (149) across all competitions. His leadership was instrumental in guiding Palace to their first major trophy with an FA Cup victory and captaining them to the Community Shield against Arne Slot's side.

Despite rumours suggesting Glasner would leave if Guehi was sold, he has now addressed these claims. "I think it's the last time I want to talk about it," Glasner stated. "Especially the Crystal Palace fans deserve to hear how it really was. So many things were written and told. Number one, I never threatened to leave the club. Never."

During discussions with Chairman Steve Parish, Glasner expressed concerns about selling Guehi without a suitable replacement. "After many discussions, the chairman [Steve Parish] asked me, 'Oliver, do you think we can manage the season when we sell Marc?' I said: 'Steve, honestly, I think we can't manage it in the short term if we buy a fantastic 19-year-old player with about 1,000 minutes in Ligue 1 and sell our captain with about 15,000 minutes in the Premier League."

Guehi also made headlines during the international break by scoring his first goal for England in a 5-0 win over Serbia. This performance further solidified his place in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup. His contributions have been vital for both club and country.

Glasner praised Parish for prioritising sporting success over financial gain by retaining Guehi. "If you want this scenario for Crystal Palace and you are fine with it, sell Marc," Glasner explained. "If you don't want to have this for Crystal Palace, then we have to keep him." Ultimately, Parish chose to keep Guehi at the club.

The decision not to sell Guehi reflects a commitment to maintaining Crystal Palace's competitive edge. Glasner emphasised there were no tensions between him and Parish during these discussions. "There was no bad tensions between the chairman and myself," he noted. "It was just a discussion about sports." The manager credited Parish for prioritising the team's sporting prospects over financial considerations.