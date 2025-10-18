Newcastle United's Performance Described As Hard To Watch By Eddie Howe In Loss At Brighton

Football Glasner Praises Crystal Palace's Resilience Following Dramatic 3-3 Draw With Bournemouth In a thrilling match, Oliver Glasner praised Crystal Palace's resilience after they drew 3-3 with Bournemouth. Jean Philippe Mateta's hat-trick secured the point for Palace, extending their unbeaten home run. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:56 [IST]

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised his team's resilience after they drew 3-3 with Bournemouth at Selhurst Park. Jean Philippe Mateta's hat-trick, including a last-minute penalty, extended Palace's unbeaten home streak to 10 games. Eli Kroupi had put Bournemouth ahead with two goals by half-time, but Palace responded strongly in the second half.

Bournemouth regained the lead through Ryan Christie in the 89th minute. However, Mateta secured a point for Palace with a penalty after Marc Guehi was fouled by Bafode Diakhite. This marked the third consecutive league match for Palace decided by an injury-time goal. Glasner expressed relief that this time they benefited from it.

Glasner was pleased with his team's attacking performance, as they achieved an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.3 compared to Bournemouth's 2.0. "We were ruthless, and every chance was a goal," said Glasner. He highlighted the team's mentality and their ability to create numerous opportunities throughout the match.

The Austrian manager reflected on their recent matches against Liverpool and Everton, noting that late goals have been decisive. "I am so proud of the performance, not the result," he told BBC Sport. "How we played and how many chances we created." He emphasised that despite Bournemouth's strong first-half showing, his team remained focused on their game plan.

Bournemouth manager Adoni Iraola expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty decision that allowed Palace to equalise in injury time. "I cannot be happy," Iraola stated to BBC Sport. "I am upset and angry because of their goal in the 96th minute." He suggested that VAR might have been influenced by earlier decisions during the match.

Iraola acknowledged his team's character in regaining the lead after being pegged back to 2-2 but lamented conceding so late in the game. Despite this setback, he praised Eli Kroupi for scoring twice on his full debut for Bournemouth, highlighting Kroupi's composure and importance to the team.

Kroupi's performance was a bright spot for Bournemouth as they missed out on going top of the Premier League due to this draw. Iraola noted Kroupi's potential and confidence as vital assets for their campaign moving forward.

This thrilling encounter showcased both teams' determination and attacking prowess, leaving fans entertained until the final whistle.