Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gnagnon apologises for shocking tackle on Larouci

By
Larouci
Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon apologised to Yasser Larouci, who was on the receiving end of a wild challenge in Boston

Boston, July 22: Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon issued an apology to Yasser Larouci after his horrendous challenge left the Liverpool youngster on a stretcher.

Sevilla defeated Liverpool 2-1 in Sunday's pre-season friendly in Boston, where the fixture was overshadowed by Gnagnon's shocking tackle on Larouci.

Gnagnon – a second-half substitute – was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining after wildly kicking out at Larouci, who required lengthy treatment before the 18-year-old was taken away on a stretcher.

Amid fierce backlash, Sevilla defender Gnagnon apologised to Larouci and Liverpool post-match.

"I would like to publicly apologise to Liverpool, the family of the player and the supporters," Gnagnon wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

"It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field. All my prayers are with the player and the family."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Larouci, who left Fenway Park in worrying scenes.

" much too early in the season to create headlines with saying the things I think about the situation," Klopp told reporters after Liverpool succumbed to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute winner.

"Let me say how the situation is with Yasser; it looks like he was lucky but, of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit. He couldn't keep on playing, so that's the first not-so-good sign but in the dressing room it was OK."

Klopp added: "He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, a little bit different position where he hit him then it's done. He rolls… he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there.

"I don't know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that's what he said, but we have to see."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue