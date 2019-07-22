Football

Liverpool-Sevilla friendly marred by horrible challenge as Reds lose

By Opta
Liverpool suffered a late 2-1 loss to Sevilla
Boston, July 22: Liverpool's friendly against Sevilla was marred by a shocking challenge on Yasser Larouci that forced the Reds youngster to leave the field on a stretcher in Boston.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool suffered a late 2-1 loss to Sevilla, but Sunday's result was overshadowed by Joris Gnagnon's horrendous tackle on Larouci.

In a feisty game at Fenway Park, Sevilla substitute Gnagnon was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining after wildly kicking out at Larouci.

Larouci required lengthy treatment before the 18-year-old was taken away on a stretcher as tempers flared in the United States.

Despite Sevilla's numerical disadvantage, Julen Lopetegui's LaLiga side were victorious thanks to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute winner.

It came after Divock Origi had cancelled out Nolito's opener on the stroke of half-time with an emphatic close-range finish.

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
