Franco exposes corruption in Indian football

Goa, July 30: Midfielder Godwin Franco has exposed corruption in Indian football after sharing some screenshots of the e-mail conversations he had with the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI) through his official Twitter account.
The 33-year-old Indian footballer has posted multiple tweets to expose the corrupt side of Indian football.
In his first tweet, Godwin shared the screenshots of the e-mail conversation and wrote, “With the best interest : Please read this & read from the picture posted. The corrupt attitude in Indian Football . I have the e-mails with me. 1. Part of my email to fifpro & the football players association of india in relation to justice for football players in India.”
In the next tweet, Godwin posted the reply from FPAI which was, “2. The immoral reply to me from football players association of india which says ” if you claim that there are Agents who get players "in" , why do you not use these same agents?”
Godwin shared the third tweet which was his reply to FPAI, “3. (Firstly I do not want to and will not play professional football in India again) My reply to that to the football players association of india. “Please donot tell me to use unrighteous methods of getting into clubs. This is totally wrong on your part to tell me to do this.”
GODWIN FRANCO - Former ISL player speaks about corruption in the Indian Football Circuit. MUST READ— Football Aviation ⚽✈ (@MoShajith) May 23, 2018
The Goa-born midfielder has been playing at the senior level since 2003. He has played in various Indian clubs, mostly with the ones based in Goa.
During his tenure with Dempo SC (2010-2014), the Goan club won the I-League once (2011/12).
Godwin also has a successful career in the Indian Super League. In the inaugural edition (2014), the midfielder played for Kerala Blasters who finished as the runners-up. In the next edition in 2015, Godwin featured for Chennaiyin FC, who went on to win the title.
Prior to the 2016 I League season, Godwin met with a road accident and missed almost two seasons. In March 2018, Godwin made his debut for the Mexican club CD Guadalupe and has played nine matches for the club.
Godwin has also represented national team twice in 2006. Apart from working as a football analyst in the television channels, Godwin also took part in All India Football Federation 'D' Coaching Certificate Course in last year.
In a further series of tweets, Godwin expressed his views on the sorry state of Indian football. “This is a reason why quality of football at display in India has been very poor overall, as there are people who get players who do not have abilities of a football player, who do not deserve, 'in’ teams through corrupt means.”
He added, “Genuine football players have been robbed of their opportunity. The ones who cannot control & pass a ball properly have been put on the pitch to play which makes quality of the game that should be watched poor to watch.”