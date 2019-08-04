Gokulam Kerala FC rope in two new goalkeepers

Bengaluru, Aug 3: I League side Gokulam Kerala FC had a disappointing campaign last year when they finished at the bottom half of the league campaign.
But now the team is looking to get past it and have started rebuilding the squad for the upcoming campaign.
After signing two young Kerala players, Mohammed Salah K and Alex Saji, for the upcoming I-League season, they have now roped in two fresh faces as well with keepers C.K. Ubaid and Vigneshwaran Bhaskaran.
Ubaid, a popular name in Kolkata football joined the South Indian side from East Bengal while Vigneshwaran Bhaskaran has signed from Churchill Brothers.
Ubaid earlier has had a stint in Kerala in 2012 with Viva Kerala before moving to Dempo SC in Goa. He later played for Air India and ONGC in Mumbai before moving to East Bengal last season.
Vigneshwaran, on the other hand, has played for Chennai City FC, Minerva Punjab and Churchill Brothers. He has represented second division clubs Fateh Hyderabad and Sudeva FC.
കണ്ണൂർകാരൻ ഉബൈദ് ഇനി ഗോകുലത്തിൻ്റെ വല കാക്കും. #Welcomehome #Malabarians #GKFC #DurandCup pic.twitter.com/I5fzaunpAi— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 1, 2019
“I started my career in Kerala and now I am back. Being a Malayali, the transfer means a lot to me. I am going to represent a club from my home. It is a different feeling to play in front of the fans in Kerala,” said Ubaid after signing the contract.
“I have not received much opportunity to play in my home state and I need to utilise this chance to the maximum. I have already joined the pre—season camp in Kozhikode and we will be playing in the Durand Cup after one week. We hope we could make the Malayalis proud in the tournament,” he added.
Vigneshwaran also echoed the same vision suggesting the upcoming season could be a major one for the Malabarians.
“I am happy to play in Kerala. The football culture here is overwhelming and I think it would be a great season for Gokulam. I am honoured to be part of the club and the place,” said Vigneshwaran.
The two players are now soon expected to link-up with the team who are preparing for Durand Cup. The I League team will face ISL side Chennaiyin FC in the first game, to be held on August 8th.