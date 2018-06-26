Gomes eye Barca exit as Valencia regain interest

Bengaluru, June 26: Barcelona outlaw Andre Gomes has endured tough times since his arrival two seasons ago. Despite possessing immense talent, Gomes’ creative block in the Catalan outfit has seen him spend a lot of time on the sidelines and seldom get shots on the team sheets.
However, the midfielder now has an opportunity to strike back with his previous suitors once again, as Valencia have regained their interest in their former midfielder. Pending better offers, Valencia are currently the club leading the way in the bid to sign him, although they're a long way from satisfying the demands of Barca, who want to sell for more than 30 million euros. However, Valencia too will be careful with their approach as they have only proposed a loan move for Gomes till now.
Moreover, the offer isn’t even lucrative from Barcelona’s point of view. Valencia have decided to pay only a part of his salary while the Blaugrana will shell out the remaining part from their expenses. If Barca finally decide to let him leave on loan, it would only be if his wages are completely covered for the duration of his stay at Valencia. But Barcelona are considering this offer only for now. The La Liga champions are more interested in selling off Gomes and will be lured by offers from Premier League and Serie A.
Gomes’ dip in form has been so severe that he didn’t get picked for Portugal’s World Cup squad after being part of the Euro winning squad in 2016 as well as being picked for the Confederations Cup team. Therefore, it’s fair to say that his career has stagnated and is in danger of free fall if he doesn’t start performing. Expected to be the heir to Andres Iniesta, Gomes couldn’t be a shadow as well, with Barcelona signing Dembele, Coutinho and Paulinho to put his place in further stress.
