Gomez's injury leaves the door open for several players

Bengaluru, March 27: With two months left for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, national teams will use this international break to fine tune their squad. While most of the teams more or less know their final 25, England seem to have a lot of problems at the moment.
Firstly, Jack Wilshere was withdrawn from the squad for a knee injury which is a big blow considering how the player has come back with some brilliant performances. Then England were dealt another blow when Joe Gomez, who has played as right back for majority of the season at Liverpool, also got injured.
An injury update has been provided on @J_Gomez97.
Read it here ➡ https://t.co/8WHf4I7LJO pic.twitter.com/u7uChINnyt
Gomez was substituted as early as in the 10th minute of the friendly against the Netherlands, when the 20-year old right back sustained an ankle injury. It occurred after an awkward fall following an aerial duel and Harry Maguire came on to replace the former Charlton Athletic man.
The original plan for Gomez was to head to St George’s Park in order to be monitored by England doctors rather than withdraw from squad. However, with the injury said to be serious he has returned to Liverpool and an assessment will be done by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood.
Although news has come in that he will be missing Premier League matches against Everton and the UEFA Champions League games against Manchester City, Gareth Southgate and Jurgen Klopp will be praying that the injury does not keep him out for the rest of the season.
England almost had another scare with Harry Maguire. Though Maguire came on as a substitute in the match, he had trouble with his hamstring. However, the Leicester man is in no trouble and has returned to training.
England manager Southgate, has not announced any replacement for Gomez in the squad for the next friendly against Italy. That means Alfie Mawson and James Tarkowski may get a chance to start their senior international career.
Tarkowski has given promising performances for Burnley this season appearing in 25 matches as a centre back.
Mawson has appeared in 36 matches for the Swans this season and shown his potential as an able defender for a team that is perennially battling relegation.
In Liverpool, Gomez’s absence will benefit Nathaniel Clyne who could feature in a few games before the end of the season.
